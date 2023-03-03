What this year’s CPAC says about Republican priorities

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Matt Loffman
Matt Loffman
For nearly 50 years, conservative grassroots activists have gathered to hear from GOP leaders at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC. As Republicans debate who is the best candidate to help them win back the White House next year, Laura Barrón-López reports on what's gaining traction with the conservative base.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
