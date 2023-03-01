WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference on Wednesday evening.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

This comes a day after Biden nominated Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Biden said Wednesday that Su is a “real leader” who has supported unions, enforced worker safety and protected the victims of human trafficking.

Su would replace the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year.

She worked to avert an economically debilitating strike and to broaden employee training programs and crack down on wage theft. Walsh is leaving the administration to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

This is a developing story and will be updated.