What to expect as 4th impeachment process in U.S. history goes public

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, the Democrats called these witnesses because they say they are career respected diplomats who had kind of a front-row, real-time look at the president's policy on Ukraine and how it was changing.

So, the first one is Bill Taylor. He is the current ambassador, the top diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. He was also George W. Bush's ambassador in Ukraine from 2006 to 2009 and has served in every administration, Democratic and Republican, for the last 34 years.

Based on his deposition, here's what we expect for his open hearings. He's going to talk about how Rudy Giuliani, the president's lawyer, led an irregular, informal foreign policy to Ukraine.

Taylor's words about Giuliani is that he's leading a snake pit in Washington and that the president withheld vital security assistance to Ukraine for political gain.

Now, what is that specific? Taylor will testify that, beginning in mid-July, Giuliani, the president and some allies asked Ukraine to investigate two things, meddling in 2016 and why Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company exactly as Vice President Biden was leading the Obama administration's policy on Ukraine.

And Taylor will say that Ukrainian officials understood that they had to do those investigations or pledge that they would do those investigations before getting what they asked for, which was a meeting with President Trump in the White House and also the security assistance to be released.

And then, quickly, the second testimony today will be similar — the second testimony tomorrow will be similar to Taylor's. It's George Kent. He's the deputy assistant secretary of state for European Union and Eurasian affairs, which means he's in charge of Ukraine policy for the Department of State, has served Democratic and Republican administrations since 1992.

Based on his deposition, he will also single out Giuliani for leading a — quote — "campaign of lies." But he will say that he raised concerns about Hunter Biden with the vice president's office and was rebuffed.