What to expect as GOP presidential candidates debate without Trump

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

I think among the issues, actually, there could be some foreign policy discussion. Vivek Ramaswamy, that kind of upstart businessman who's getting a lot of momentum and attention right now, he has come out with some foreign policy — decisions and stances that his opponents are criticizing, one of them saying he believes the United States should give less aid to Israel.

Expect former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to go after him on that. That's one policy issue I think we should watch for. Another one, schools. Ron DeSantis is well-known, and we have covered on this program the changes in Florida's curriculum, specifically regarding African American history.

Senator Tim Scott, one of the competitors on stage, has openly criticized DeSantis about that, and said this idea that the enslaved benefited from slavery is wrong. So, that could come up, schools and curriculum.

And then, finally, it's not quite policy. It's more politics, but the truth is, Geoff, I think former President Trump will come up as an issue of policy, an issue, a test of what these Republicans think of what the former president has said, including about the 2020 election.

And Governor Ron DeSantis will be in the middle of that. His words last week about Trump and his supporters are something we're going to hear about tonight. I want to play that, what he said an interview last week, right now.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Presidential Candidate: Because, if you're not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, whatever happens to come down the pike on TRUTH Social every morning, that's not going to be a durable movement.