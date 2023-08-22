GOP strategist on how presidential contenders can break through on debate night

Lisa Desjardins:

How do you debate a front-runner who doesn't show up? That's the question for the eight candidates appearing tomorrow in Milwaukee.

Here they are in their stage positions announced today. The debate is a major moment, as well as a test for the Republican Party and for the impact of debates themselves.

Gail Gitcho is a GOP strategist and presidential campaign veteran. A disclosure: She previously worked for candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. She's been in the room for the Republican debate prep in the past, and she joins me now.

Gail, what are the stakes for this debate, and for whom?