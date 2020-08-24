What to expect from Trump and Republicans at the RNC

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president's statements are — show the tension between what the campaign and officials say that they want to do, which is have this optimistic convention, as I said, and what the president often does, which is really talk about fear and talk about the dark parts of America and what could happen if Joe Biden is elected.

So, today, he spoke for more than — or at least over an hour at the convention. And what he was talking about in particular, he said Democrats are trying to use COVID-19 to steal the election. That's a big, big thing for the president to say.

And he said that he believes that, if he loses, the election was rigged. Now, there are election watchers who say that that's sort of dangerous language.

But the president says that he's really doubling down on this idea that he is the person that can protect Americans, and that Joe Biden has really failed. And he also made the case today and has and will be making the case all week that, if Democrats are elected, that this will become a socialist country, and that it will still — be sort of Venezuela.

Democrats, again, take real issue with that and say that that is a completely false thing to say. But the president is really looking at this and saying the Democrats who want — are pushing mail-in voting and pushing people going to the ballots, that they are people who don't really understand the democracy in America, and that they want to do nefarious things.