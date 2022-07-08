Who is Pat Cipollone and why is he important to the Jan. 6 Committee?

Pat Cipollone, who served as White House counsel during the last two years of the Trump presidency, has become a key witness in the House Jan.6 committee’s investigation of the attack at the Capitol and the administration’s role on that day and in the weeks before it.

As White House counsel, Cipollone was the Trump administration’s top lawyer, and according to testimony heard so far in the Jan. 6 hearings, was part of the group of staff who told the former president there was no evidence of election fraud and refused to participate in efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, including through Congress’ official count of electoral votes.

Witnesses the committee has called so far have testified that Cipollone was present for key meetings in which Trump and some of his allies discussed strategies to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election. According to testimony from senior aide Cassidy Hutchinson last month, Cipollone also had concerns about the former president’s plan to go to the Capitol after a rally he held Jan. 6 on the Ellipse, warning several times about possible consequences.

Cipollone was subpoenaed June 29 by the Jan. 6 Committee and testified on July 8 for a private on-camera interview.

Cipollone has talked to the committee before. In an informal interview on April 13, Cipollone gave a statement indicating he had initially stopped Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark, who had been proposing ways to further Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud, from meeting with the president.

Clark went on to communicate with the president about his ideas, and in one meeting, Trump discussed the possibility of Clark replacing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who refused to overturn the 2020 election results, according to testimony from the hearings.

Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and top Department of Justice official Steven Engel told the committee on June 23 that Cipollone also refused to acquiesce to Trump’s demands and shared the belief that Clark was not capable of leading the Department of Justice. He was supportive as top officials threatened to resign if Clark was named head of the department, they said

According to Hutchinson’s testimony on June 28, Cipollone told her on Jan. 3 that he was worried about the legal consequences if Trump went to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Cipollone warned her again on the morning of Jan. 6 as she was preparing to go to Trump’s rally on the Ellipse, she told the committee.

After the rally, as rioters broke into the Capitol and disrupted the counting of electoral votes, Hutchinson said she witnessed an exchange between Cipollone and her immediate supervisor, Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in which Cipollone pushed Meadows to get Trump to do something to stop the violence.

She recalled Cipollone saying something to the effect of “Mark, something needs to be done, or people are going to die, and the blood’s going to be on your effing hands,’” Hutchinson said in her testimony.

