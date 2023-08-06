What to know about the U.S. women’s national team’s heartbreaking World Cup loss

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Going into the 2023 World Cup, few would have predicted what happened to the U.S. women’s national soccer team. They made their earliest departure ever from the tournament after Sunday’s loss to Sweden on penalty kicks in the round of 16. USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan joins John Yang to discuss the biggest takeaways from the game.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
