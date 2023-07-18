U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team on preparing for a competitive World Cup tournament

Geoff Bennett:

The U.S. women's soccer team is hoping to win its fifth World Cup this summer and its third straight title, something no team, men's or women's, has done before.

Despite being the favorite, the U.S. squad has a tough road ahead in the tournament that kicks off this week in Australia and New Zealand.

As Amna Nawaz found out when she spoke with some of the players, they're not taking anything for granted.