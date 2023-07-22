2023 Women’s World Cup puts spotlight back on pay equity issues in soccer

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
The Women’s World Cup is underway with important changes for this year’s tournament. The largest number of teams ever is playing for the biggest pot of money ever, reflecting the global growth of women’s soccer. But some issues haven’t changed, most notably equity with men’s teams. USA Today sports writer Christine Brennan joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
