2023 Women’s World Cup puts spotlight back on pay equity issues in soccer

John Yang
John Yang

Winston Wilde

The Women’s World Cup is underway with important changes for this year’s tournament. The largest number of teams ever is playing for the biggest pot of money ever, reflecting the global growth of women’s soccer. But some issues haven’t changed, most notably equity with men’s teams. USA Today sports writer Christine Brennan joins John Yang to discuss.

John Yang
John Yang

Winston Wilde

