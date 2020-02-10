What Trump’s proposed 2021 budget says about his policy priorities

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the White House budget is really a way for the president to set forth his ideas. This is a wish list, saying that, if the president could wave a wand, that this is what he would want to do.

But we have to remind viewers that presidential budgets do not get passed as is by Congress. That's with President Trump or with President Obama or with any president.

That being said, let's walk through just some of the things that president wants to do.

So, there's $4.8 trillion in this budget. The president wants to make $2 trillion in cuts to eliminate entitlements and social safety net programs over the next 10 years. That includes food stamps, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security disability benefit programs.

The other thing, it doesn't eliminate the deficit in the next 10 years. Now, it's important to note that the president has said, when he was getting — when he was elected, that he would balance the budget in eight years. This budget does not do that. Instead, it does it in 15 years.

Also, the Congressional Budget Office said that, if things remain the way that they are, and nothing changes, that we will be up to $1 trillion annually in adding to the deficit.

There used to be really big fights about the deficit. But President Trump has been a president who has at times added to the deficit, including during his big tax cut issues.

The other thing to note, that the president has said over and over again he doesn't want to cut social safety net programs. The White House is saying that these aren't cuts, that they're savings.

But when you look at the numbers, there are absolutely some cuts to social safety net programs. They're saying that this is about helping able-bodied Americans get off the cycle of dependency. Critics of the president say that this is really them stereotyping people who are on programs that are — that are needed for them and these are entitlement programs that help people's lives.

But the president and the White House are still sticking by these numbers, saying that they are necessary savings in order to help the government function in a more efficient way.