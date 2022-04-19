What we get wrong about mass shootings and how to curb them

William Brangham
Courtney Norris
Karina Cuevas
Shootings in Pittsburgh and South Carolina this past weekend brought the year’s number of mass shootings (in which four or more people were killed) to 146. William Brangham talks to Mark Follman, a journalist who has long covered gun violence, about the deadly mix of political volatility, pandemic stress and rise in gun sales, what people get wrong about mass shootings and how to break the cycle.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
