What we know about a 2019 U.S. airstrike in Syria and its alleged cover-up

Nick Schifrin:

In March 2019, the U.S. military and its Syrian allies attacked the remnants of ISIS in a small corner of Syria called Baghouz. The U.S. military said it was supporting its allies on the ground, the mostly Kurdish SDF, or Syrian Defense Forces, against 200 ISIS fighters, including women and child combatants.

On March 18, 2019 U.S. aircraft heavily bombed those ISIS fighters, whom the U.S. says were threatening to overrun the SDF, and had already caused 30 casualties. The U.S. military says it launched an investigation that initially determined the bombs had killed four civilians and wounded eight, that they were in legitimate self-defense, and proportional.

But The New York Times' investigation found that regional commanders immediately knew there were as many as 70 civilian casualties, and the Defense Department since then — quote — "concealed the strike."

Joining me now is one of The Times' reporters, Dave Philipps.

Dave, welcome to the "NewsHour."

We have just gone through what happened. Your investigation, what do you believe regional commanders knew about the strike and when?