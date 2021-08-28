U.S. launches air strike in response to Kabul airport attack, ahead of full withdrawal

Jackie Northam:

Yeah, it's still very difficult. There is still a lot of people that need to get out of Afghanistan, and that includes Americans, certainly. But, you know, the whole operation was run with the help of Afghans and whether it be translators or fixers or anything else like that, the U.S. and its allies depended on these people.

Part of the problem was, is the process didn't get up and running fast enough. The paperwork was so cumbersome, so bureaucratic that nobody expected, even the Taliban I don't think expected they were going to seize power that quickly. And so everything had to be accelerated. But you're right. I mean, the window of opportunity is closing at Kabul Airport. And even today, you know, the U.S. embassy in Kabul is saying to Americans, no, do not go near the airport.

There are really high risk of threats of more attacks coming in. And we're down to just a couple of days now. And they might be left behind. It's a symbol that they might still try to run some commercial aircraft in and out of there. The Taliban say they would try to facilitate that. But it is just so fluid right now and it is so utterly dangerous by that airport.