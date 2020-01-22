What we know about China’s deadly coronavirus outbreak — and what we don’t

William Brangham:

What makes this even more complicated is that the symptoms of a coronavirus infection are very similar to the flu.

People who have the infection have high fevers, they have a cough, and they have trouble breathing. So far, the people who have died from these infections tend to be elderly who also had health complications.

The Chinese government has faced sharp criticism for its slow reaction to previous outbreaks, including the SARS epidemic 17 years ago, where 800 people died and over 8,000 were sickened by a different coronavirus.

This current outbreak is believed to have begun early last month, but health officials there didn't reveal it publicly for three weeks.

While Tom Inglesby doesn't agree with all of China's moves, he's glad they're at least being more transparent now.