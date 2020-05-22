What we know about COVID-19 antibodies — and what we don’t

Judy Woodruff:

Scientists say antibody testing may eventually be a key tool in the fight against COVID-19.

There was encouraging news on that front this week. Researchers said that antibodies found in a patient who had the coronavirus connected to SARS 17 years ago were able to neutralize COVID-19.

Still, many questions remain about the effectiveness of antibody testing and what a positive test means for immunity.

John Yang has the story.