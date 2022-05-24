What we know about deadly mass shooting at Texas elementary school

William Brangham:

The nation's recurring nightmare has happened again.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said a gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school today. It appears the 18-year-old shooter was killed by police. Gunfire broke out in the city of Uvalde. It's about 85 miles West of San Antonio.

Heavily armed police swarmed the school, with ambulances close behind. School staffers and others waited and watched.

The governor then spoke in Abilene, Texas.