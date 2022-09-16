Judge names special master who will review classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

Barbara McQuade:

Well, what they want to do quickly is to assess any damage that's been done to the intelligence community.

So, if, for example, there is a source of information who is stationed in a hostile foreign government whose identity has been compromised, that person's life could be in danger. Or if there's a method of collection, some technological surveillance method that is not publicly known yet, if that should become discovered, it could either dry up that source of information, or it could even be used as a channel to push disinformation if people found out about that.

So that's a very urgent challenge. Now, the judge did say you can go ahead and do that part of the investigation, but you can't use these documents for your criminal investigation. And what the Justice Department has said is, they're really inextricably intertwined. They even got an affidavit from the director of the Counterintelligence Division saying so, that you need to interview people to say, who had access to these documents at Mar-a-Lago? Do you know why there may be empty folders there, and what happened to the contents of those things?

That's all part of the damage assessment, but it's also part of the criminal investigation. And the worst thing that could happen here, Judy, is that the Justice Department, in its effort to protect the integrity of the intelligence, does something that runs afoul of her order, because then they become tainted, and anything that happens down the road in this case could be a basis for reversal of a conviction.

So they really want some clarity, I think, up front about what they're allowed to do and not allowed to do. And they don't want their hands tied, so that they can conduct this intelligence assessment.