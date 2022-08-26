What we know about the newly unsealed documents used in search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Mark Zaid:

Well, the first thing is, as part of the documents that were filed by the Justice Department, along with releasing the affidavit was an indication that they are still in their infancy of investigating what took place, especially in the aftermath.

Look, if this were just about — let's say if we went back a few months, and this was only about receiving and retrieving the documents, and there was no allegations of obstruction, or possibly lying to federal authorities, I think it would have ended.

But because of what led to this affidavit being submitted to the magistrate judge in the first place, actual allegations of obstruction and possible destruction of documents, I think we are more likely to look towards possible criminality.

Now, who that applies to is completely still unclear. There's nothing in what we received today that would indicate that President Trump individually is more or less likely to be prosecuted.

But I dare say I think someone — we don't know who — is probably a little bit more nervous today.