What we know about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine — and what we don’t

Judy Woodruff:

It might be the most pressing question in the world: When will we have a COVID vaccine?

This week has seen a number of headlines on this front. And, today, the Trump administration awarded a nearly $2 billion contract to Pfizer and a German biotech firm to potentially deliver 100 million doses by the end of the year.

There have also been early, but encouraging results from other trials.

Miles O'Brien is here to help sort through it all for our reporting on the Leading Edge of science.

So, Miles, hello to you.

You have been spending a lot of time on this. Tell us, how soon is it thought that we might have a vaccine, and how much vaccine are these companies that are developing them promising?