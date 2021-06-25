What we know about the Surfside condo collapse

Patricia Mazzei:

It is massive in terms of the number of people we have seen roll in here, convoys of state emergency workers from the city of Miami, from every local municipality, from other counties in the state. The big task forces that FEMA runs are here.

But there are limitations and challenges. When you are working in the tunnels underground, only small teams can go in a time and do the sort of backbreaking work of drilling through concrete, and then seeing how much more you can drill, using specialized cameras to see where it is safe to shore up the area, using special listening equipment to see if you can hear any signs of life.

And that's not just voices. That's tapping, scratching, the movement of metal, and any signs that somebody might be in there. And then you have to battle sort of the elements. It is not a Sunday with a nice ocean breeze. There have been intermittent thunderstorms that have hampered their — the visibility of the crews.

There is so much humidity that every time there is a fire — and we have seen several, which tends to happen the breeze shifts around — every time there's fire, the smoke lingers and the rain sort of comes down and it affects people's breathing.

So, it's a complicated scene. It's not sort of the optimal conditions to be working in.