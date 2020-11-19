What went wrong with polling in 2020

Judy Woodruff:

Political polling is under scrutiny once again.

While pre-election surveys suggested Democrats were in a strong position to make gains across the board, the presidential race came down to the wire, and Democrats were disappointed by congressional and Senate results.

To help us understand what happened, we spoke to two veterans of the industry, J. Ann Selzer, Iowa pollster and president of Selzer & Company, and Chris Kofinis. He's a Democratic pollster and the CEO of Park Street Strategies.

Ann Selzer, Chris Kofinis, thank you both for being with us.

So, look at the results. Joe Biden won, President Trump lost, but the president did better than a lot of polls suggested he would. He did better in Texas, better in Florida, certainly better in the national polls.

Ann Selzer, do you have a theory about what went wrong?