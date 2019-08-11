Santana on Woodstock at 50: ‘Kumbaya will kick your ass’

Hari Sreenivasan:

Next week marks the 50th anniversary of one the iconic cultural events of America's last half century: the "Three Days of Peace and Music" that came to be known as Woodstock.

One artist who came to prominence at the festival went on to become a multi-platinum sensation with a string of hits, including one of the best selling albums of all time: Supernatural.

We're talking about musician Carlos Santana. In the conclusion of our two-part series on the guitar legend, PBS NewsHour Weekend's Tom Casciato speaks with Santana not only about history's most famous music festival, but also the road that took him there.