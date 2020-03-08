What you need to know about the 2020 census

Hansi Lo Wang:

It's a basic set of questions that's could ask you where you live. Confirming her address, all the people living in your home, their age, birth date, phone number that someone can be reached at, race, ethnicity and the relationship that people between people living in the same home as well as whether the home is rented or owned. Some of the changes are in the race question. If you mark off the white and/or the black box, to answer the race question, for the first time the Census Bureau is going to ask within the context of race what your origins are. And those are non-Hispanic origins. They provide examples such as English or French or Jamaican or Nigerian, for example, asking them to write those in and under the relationship question describing how people within the same household are related. There's going to be new categories that specify 'same sex' and what the bureau is calling 'opposite sex': spouse, wife, husband, partner. That's the first time the Census Bureau is asking for people to identify their sexual orientation directly in the context of this relationship question.