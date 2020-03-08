Italy’s coronavirus outbreak sparks ‘a lot of panic’

Christopher Livesay:

Well, so, I mean, trade is going to slow down. That's for sure. It's to be determined how much that's that's going to be. The government had already anticipated that Italy alone was was going to lose more than a billion dollars. But that was before this this massive quarantine went into place. And so it's really too soon to predict what kind of impact this is going to have on the economy. Now, they are supposed to be allowing local commuting. So local commuter trains and cars within this quarantine area are supposed to be able to circulate. However, if you want to go in or out of this quarantine zone, you're supposed to be stopped by police. You're supposed they're supposed to be checkpoints set up. But this is a really big area. I mean, it covers about a quarter of the Italian population is located up here. It's rather sprawling. And we're talking about a liberal democracy here that hasn't impose these types of travel restrictions at this scale since World War Two. It's a liberal democracy that's known for having, you know, relatively free spirited would say unruly people living here. It's a lot different than China, which is much more thought authoritarian and where we saw them able to shut down entire cities with millions of people. I do want to say easily, but they were able to do it with a level of efficiency that a lot of people are are dubious about Italy being able to replicate.