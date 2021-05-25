What you need to know about the redacted Barr memo released by the DOJ

John Yang:

Judy, the nine-page memo was sent to then-Attorney General William Barr by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel. That's the office that gives legal advice to government agencies. Barr said it was the basis for his conclusion that there was not enough evidence to establish that President Trump broke obstruction of justice laws.

A watchdog group sued to make it public. And, earlier this month, a judge said it must be released.

Well, last night, the Justice Department released a heavily redacted version of it, and said it would continue to fight in court to keep the rest of it secret.

Noah Bookbinder is president and CEO of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, also known as CREW. CREW is the group that sued for the memo's release.

Mr. Bookbinder, thanks so much for joining us.

You filed — your group filed this suit literally the afternoon of Attorney General Barr's news conference. What does this struggle over this document, whether to keep it secret or not, what does this represent to you, sort of the larger implications of this struggle?