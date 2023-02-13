What’s behind a sharp rise in deaths among pregnant women and new mothers?

Amna Nawaz:

A recent study found a disturbing rise in the number of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers during the pandemic, and not just because of complications from pregnancy and childbirth.

The report by "The Journal of the American Medical Association" found that, from 2019 to 2020, there were 4,535 deaths among pregnant women and new mothers. That was up from 1,588 deaths pre-pandemic. Native American women faced the greatest risk by far during this period. They were three-and-a-half times more likely to die than white women.

To better understand what's driving this increase, I recently spoke with Jessica Whitehawk, the founder of the Ttawaxt Birth Justice Center on the Yakama Nation Reservation in Washington state.

Jessica Whitehawk, welcome to the "NewsHour." And thank you for joining us.

Let's just begin with, knowing what about maternal care for Native women going into the pandemic, did you expect to see these kinds of increases?

Jessica Whitehawk, President and Founder, Ttawaxt Birth Justice Center: Yes, when we went into the pandemic, our team knew that there was going to be a lot of issues that were going to be revealed and intensified.

But we didn't quite understand until it started — until we started seeing it now, what it actually was going to be. But we did anticipate it, yes.