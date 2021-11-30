How pregnant Americans may be affected by Supreme Court ruling on Mississippi abortion law

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the case is seen as one of the most aggressive challenges to date to Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in America.

Here, the justices will decide the constitutionality of Mississippi's 2018 law banning most abortions beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy. If the court were to overturn Roe, abortion bans passed in a dozen states since the 1973 ruling would immediately go into effect.

For more on these historic stakes, we get perspective from Alexis McGill Johnson. She's president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List.

Welcome to you both. Thank you so much for being here.

So, Marjorie, I will begin with you.

Is this the moment that anti-abortion activists have been waiting half-a-century for? What's the best outcome for you here?