What’s behind the recent stock market volatility?

Neil Irwin:

So, look, President Trump wants to blame the Fed for everything bad that's happening in the world markets and the economy. And it is true — look, the Fed raised interest rates four times last year. They've already taken back one of those. They seem to believe that — you know, there's some evidence that they overdid it last year and maybe raised rates too much, given where the global economy is.

But you can't — you know, you can't hold the Trump administration blameless. They keep kind of throwing bombs in the different elements of the global trading system in ways that are disruptive. And you talk to CEOs. You look at corporate earnings reports. There's clear evidence that the Trump administration has part of the responsibility.