What’s behind Trump’s trade war with China

Judy Woodruff:

It was yet another rocky day when it comes to the trade war between the U.S. and China.

As we reported, the markets reacted strongly. Chinese and Trump administration officials are supposed to meet later this week to hammer out a trade agreement. But getting a deal done looks even dicier than it did a week ago.

Over the weekend, the president unexpectedly threatened to raise more tariffs on Chinese goods. This all fits right in line with President Trump's approach to China.

And that's the focus of tonight's "Frontline." It's a joint investigation with NPR.

Laura Sullivan of NPR is the correspondent. She will talk with Yamiche Alcindor in a moment.

But, first, here is an excerpt about how the president surprised the world with tariffs on China after the two sides had already made some progress.