What’s behind vacant ambassadorial posts under the Biden admin, and why it’s a problem

For more on all this, I'm joined by Eric Rubin. He is the former U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria and is now president of the American Foreign Service Association.

Ambassador Rubin, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being here.

So, to fill these ambassador posts, two things have to happen. The president has to nominate people, the Senate has to confirm them. Where in the process is most of the backup right now?

Eric Rubin, Former U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria: Well, both of those problems are very real right now.

The biggest backup is the fact we have blanket holds in the Senate. That means almost all of the nominees have been blocked from being considered on the floor of the Senate. This has never happened before, to anyone's knowledge.

In addition, the administration has been slow to nominate candidates, so we still have about one-third of the jobs without nominees. Put that together, and we have an astonishing number of vacant ambassadorial posts around the world.