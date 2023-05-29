What’s in the debt limit agreement and its potential effects on the economy

Lisa Desjardins:

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, 99 pages, but we're dealing with very big ideas here. How large do we want government to be or not?

Let's talk about some of the big bottom lines from this bill from what we saw last night. First of all, what it would do for spending. Defense spending would increase next year by 3 percent, not much relative to recent years. Veterans would be fully funded. Nondefense spending would decrease slightly. Now, that depends on sort of what baseline and what math you're using. Basically, nondefense would stay about the same in this bill.

Now, it would also raise the debt. It would suspend the debt limit until 2025, January 2025, after we have had the next election. Let's talk about what it would do for that debt kind of trajectory, which has been so core for Republicans.

This is where we are right now, the current curve, $1.6 trillion dollars. Let's keep — this is the spending right now, the U.S., last year. Here's where the curve was headed before this deal. Now let's look at what the deal would do if it's passed. You see it would show that spending would be much less than, about it stabilizes in the end.

Now, some say that that's not enough. Some Republicans say they want more. But leaders have been talking about this deal, sending out statements today, including the White House. President Biden was asked, why didn't he come out in public? Why isn't he crowing about it more? Here's what he said.

JOE BIDEN, President of the United States: One of the things that I heard some of you guys saying is, why doesn't Biden said what a good deal is?

Why would Biden be saying what a good deal is before the vote? You think that's going to help me get it passed? No.