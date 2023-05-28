What we know about Biden and McCarthy’s tentative deal to raise the debt limit

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Audio

The White House and Congressional Republicans have reached an agreement in principle to raise the debt ceiling and limit new spending. The deal will avert a potentially calamitous federal default if Congress passes it by June 5. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins and NPR’s senior political editor Domenico Montanaro join John Yang to discuss the latest.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch