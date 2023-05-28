What we know about Biden and McCarthy’s tentative deal to raise the debt limit

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Lisa Desjardins
Harry Zahn
The White House and Congressional Republicans have reached an agreement in principle to raise the debt ceiling and limit new spending. The deal will avert a potentially calamitous federal default if Congress passes it by June 5. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins and NPR’s senior political editor Domenico Montanaro join John Yang to discuss the latest.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
