What’s next for Bolivia, after President Morales steps down

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump today praised the Bolivian people and that nation's military for forcing the resignation yesterday of Bolivia's longtime President Evo Morales.

Mexico today announced that it would offer Morales asylum, but in the Andean nation, a power vacuum prevails. With Morales and the politicians in line to replace him all gone, what now for Bolivia? And what does it mean for the region?

Nick Schifrin reports.