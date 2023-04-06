What’s next for Iran and Saudi Arabia as nations take major step toward reconciliation

Saudi Arabia and Iran took another major step to improve relations with each other by agreeing to reopen embassies in each other’s capitals. So how will the reestablishment of diplomatic relations scramble the geopolitics of the Middle East? Amna Nawaz discussed that with Vali Nasr of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

