When a laundromat becomes a library

Judy Woodruff:

The first five years of a child's life are a critical time for exposing children to language, words and reading. But studies have shown children in lower-income families often don't get the same rich literary environment that higher-income children do.

Now some groups are trying to help close that gap in unusual places, including an effort in New York City where parents and children go every week, the laundromat.

Special correspondent Lisa Stark of our partner Education Week has our story for our regular education segment, Making the Grade.