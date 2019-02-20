Where Democratic presidential candidates stand on health care reform

Dylan Scott:

So I think of the Democratic candidates in a couple different buckets.

You have the true believers, the Bernie Sanders, who say Medicare for all, single-payer is where we need to go, and that's the bill we should be putting up on the — up in Congress in 2021, if we get control of the White House and the Senate and the House.

But there's another bucket of Democrats who are a little more flexible, let's say. They — they have endorsed the Bernie Sanders bill. They say their goal is to get to a Medicare for all system. But in the near term, they will talk about shoring up the Affordable Care Act, tackling prescription drug prices.

And then over a little longer-term time horizon, they're more willing to take incremental steps to get to a Medicare for all system. Then, you do have a third bucket of Democrats who don't want anything to do with this. They're aware of some of the attacks that will be made against the Medicare for all program, like it'll lead to higher taxes, less access, the socialist takeover of the medical system.

For Democratic voters, the interesting question will be, is it important to have a kind of absolutist approach, where we must have single-payer? Or do they like hearing that your goal is to expand health care access, but they're not as caught up on the details of how you get there?