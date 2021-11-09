Where Democrats and Republicans agree, disagree on abortion, police, climate and more

JUDY WOODRUFF:

It has been one year since one of the most contentious presidential elections in recent history. And it's no secret that political polarization still runs deep.

But a new project from the Pew Research Center paints a portrait of the American electorate that is more complicated than just left vs. right. It reveals fractures and fissures existing not only between political parties, but also within them.

Jocelyn Kiley is the associate director of risk search at Pew. And she joins me now to explain what they found.

Jocelyn, very good to have you with us.

Let's talk about this survey. You interviewed over 10,000 people. You have divided Americans roughly into nine distinct groups for this report.

Let's start with what you're calling sort of the Republican coalition. What does this group have in common?