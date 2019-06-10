Which 2020 Democrats are stepping up Iowa campaign efforts

Lisa Desjardins:

This week, the whole field is steaming toward another landmark, when Democrats determine out which of the 23 candidates have met the criteria for the party's first presidential debates.

Three candidates, Bullock, plus Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam and Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton, are still in doubt. They have not polled highly enough or raised enough money, this as Iowa Democrats seem to see the field in two groups.

A new Iowa poll from CNN, The Des Moines Register and Mediacom found five candidates soaking up the most support, former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, plus Buttigieg and Harris. Everyone else is at 2 percent or below.

Two other notable findings from this poll of Iowa Democrats, a sizable chunk, 25 percent, say a candidate being white would be more of an advantage against President Trump in a general election matchup. And 19 percent say a candidate being a woman would be more of a disadvantage.

One of the few candidates missing from last weekend's Iowa action? Biden. He was attending his granddaughter's high school graduation, but he and President Trump will be back in the Hawkeye State tomorrow.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Lisa Desjardins.