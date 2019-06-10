Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Iowa 2020 poll, Mueller report hearings

Amy Walter:

So, it speaks to a couple of things, one, Tam's point that this is still a very fluid field, and a majority — for those top few candidates that we talked about, a majority of voters saying they're at least giving some attention to these candidates, 50, 60 percent of voters saying, yes, I am taking a look at them, I am putting them in my mind as a potential person I could vote for. So, speaks to the fluidity.

The other thing it speaks to is the fact that these voters are super cross-pressured, because not only do they believe that being over 70 is not an asset against Donald Trump, but the number one advantage they see of a candidate right now to go up against Donald Trump, having experience in Washington, which all three of those candidates possess.

Certainly, the vice president possesses that in — much more than all of the other candidates. The other thing that was really interesting in this poll, in terms of other assets that Democrats were looking for, they still believe that finding the candidate who is best suited or best able to beat Donald Trump is more important to them than finding a candidate who aligns with their views or their ideology.

So, once again, it's this battle over, who's the most electable, which the only way we're going to find out who's the most electable is to see who is the most electable?