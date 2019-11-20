Which 2020 Democrats will face increased scrutiny in 5th debate

Amna Nawaz:

Yes.

Some of the clear lines of attacks we have seen against Mayor Buttigieg in the past will probably hold tonight. That is, he has a lack of elective experience there, that is, serving just as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also so far his inability to really connect with voters of color, who we know will be crucial to whomever the Democratic nominee ends up being.

Senator — or, rather, Vice President Biden's campaign has said they are going to be sticking close to their messaging of consistency in the polling, regardless of who is number one or two in certain states, also saying he will continue to present himself as an experienced, steady hand at the wheel on day one if he is to become commander in chief.

If history is a guide, Senator Warren is going to continue to push her message of big structural change. She's probably going to face some tough questions, as she did last time, about her Medicare for all plan, especially now that she has explained how the timeline would be for the rollout of that.

And some of the questions could come from her fellow progressive candidate Senator Bernie Sanders.

As always, of course, though, Judy, this is an opportunity tonight for some of the middle-tier and lower-tier candidates to try to have a moment. It's not going to be easy. The debate is just two hours' long. That means a few minutes of speaking time. They're going to have to make every single minute count, Judy.