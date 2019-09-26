Whistleblower alleges White House tried to suppress Zelenskiy call details

Lisa Desjardins:

At the White House and Capitol, another day centered on another explosive document.

This morning, the House Intelligence Committee released the full text of the original whistle-blower complaint that alleges President Trump pressured a foreign country, Ukraine, to investigate one of the president's main domestic political rivals, Joe Biden, all part of a phone call with the Ukrainian president in July.

The whistle-blower author wrote that they didn't witness the call, but multiple officials recounted the facts to them. The nine-page complaint lodges other serious charges: that senior White House officials intervened to lock down all records of the Ukraine phone call, including moving the transcript from its usual server to one for classified or sensitive information.