White House adviser Mitch Landrieu on Biden’s economic message and vision

Well, I think the president did a very good job of explaining it today.

I mean, the last couple of years, as you know, has been very difficult for the people in the United States of America and worldwide, with the war in the Ukraine and the pandemic. And we're slowly coming out of it. I mean, the facts are the facts.

The president has been able to create 13.1 million jobs, 800,000 manufacturing jobs, the massive amount of investments that are made across America that are coming out of the ground as we speak. And, as the president said, trickle-down economics never worked. Top down to the bottom never work. So he's building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.

I happened to be in an IBEW training facility right now, where there 100 folks that are getting trained for all of the jobs that are hitting the ground in Chattanooga, Tennessee, if you can believe that, in the Deep South, investments in roads and bridges and airports and ports, a clean energy economy.

Just this week, the president made a historic announcement of $40 billion to make sure that high-speed Internet gets to every community in the country, so that we can actually build the economy that's necessary. And there's lots of evidence it's working. We have the lowest unemployment rate that we have seen in 50 years.

And as you have seen, all of these projects, 35,000 of them, are coming out of the ground. And that can't happen without folks in America working on those projects, manufacturing those projects with American workers and using it with products that are made in America. That's what Bidenomics is about.

Everything takes a little time to take root, but the evidence out there right now, is that we're succeeding really, really, really well.