Biden lays out plan to expand high-speed internet access to every home by 2030

Amna Nawaz:

President Biden is kicking off efforts to expand high-speed Internet access to the 8.5 million homes and businesses without it.

Expanding affordable broadband access was a key component of his 2021 infrastructure bill. At the White House today, the president pledged a $42 billion investment to get Americans up to speed by 2030.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: It's the biggest investment in high-speed Internet ever, because for today's economy to work for everyone, Internet access is just as important as electricity was or water or other basic services.

High-speed Internet isn't a luxury anymore. It's become an absolute necessity.