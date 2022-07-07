White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on the rise in new variants

Judy Woodruff:

With vaccinations, boosters and drugs, COVID is fortunately a far less deadly risk to most Americans today than it was earlier.

But COVID still presents numerous problems, particularly for some of the most vulnerable Americans. The latest variants of the virus now account for more than half of all new infections in the U.S., and more than 300 people across the country are dying every day from COVID, on average. Moreover, researchers are still trying to understand the risk of getting long COVID from an infection.

There are questions too about the Biden administration's approach to all of this.

And for that and more, we turn to Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID response coordinator.

Dr. Jha, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

It almost seems that COVID has become background noise for so many, if not most Americans. It's clearly not that for you, though.

Give us a sense of where this country stands right now in grappling with COVID.