White House encourages booster shots as 90% of COVID deaths occur among the elderly

Judy Woodruff:

The prevalence of COVID in the U.S. right now is much lower than it was during the past two winters, and its deadly toll far less, but COVID is hardly behind us.

The U.S. is on pace to lose more than 150,000 Americans during this third year of COVID. And older Americans are at the greatest risk of dying. In fact, more than 300 people a day are dying from COVID on average, far higher than from the flu. And nine out of every 10 COVID deaths are among people who are 65 and older.

The Biden administration is particularly concerned about these trends and trying to encourage more people to get booster shots.

Dr. Ashish Jha is the COVID response coordinator for the White House. And he joins us now.

Dr. Jha, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, these numbers we read are disturbing, nine out of every 10 of these deaths someone 65 and older .How much worse is that aspect of this than it was earlier in this pandemic?