White House will push ‘harm reduction’ in latest fight against drug overdoses

William Brangham:

The administration is promoting what's known as harm reduction, which is a suite of practices to make drug use safer and less deadly.

It wants to expand access to needle exchanges, to the overdose reversal drug naloxone and to fentanyl test strips, so people know what they're actually consuming. The plan also calls for expanded drug treatment and cracking down on drug trafficking.

So, will this make an actual dent in the crisis?

To help explain that, I'm joined by Dr. Andrew Kolodny. He studies opioid policy at the Heller School at Brandeis University.

Dr. Kolodny, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

The administration is now very publicly saying, we are getting behind harm reduction as a strategy.

Do those practices work? And does this plan do enough to implement those strategies?