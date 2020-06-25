Why a “feverish” Arctic will affect everyone on the globe

Merritt Turetsky:

Permafrost is the glue of Arctic ecosystems. It is literally the backbone upon which all of the soils and the vegetation and the animals in the Arctic depend upon. Permafrost is frozen ground. So, it can be frozen rock, frozen soil, frozen sediment. It's defined by its temperature.

And the Arctic today is shaped by permafrost. But we are seeing widespread evidence on multiple continents in the Arctic that permafrost is thawing as a result of climate change. And, in many places, this can cause catastrophic impacts on the landscape.

Lakes can literally disappear in the period of a few weeks. These are lakes that have been used as fishing grounds for generations. And they simply disappear because the permafrost thaws, and it's like pulling the plug out of a bathtub. All the water is allowed to drain away.

Permafrost is very important not only to supporting life in the Arctic, but it's important for storing carbon. It's been keeping carbon out of the atmosphere and benefiting climate for thousands and thousands of years.

But, once permafrost thaws, that carbon is now vulnerable to microbial decomposition, and it can be re-released into the atmosphere. Its fate is unknown. And scientists are trying to figure out just how much of that carbon will wind up in the atmosphere and what impacts it will have on our climate.