Why a Minnesota bank building ranks among the nation’s most significant architecture

Kaomi Lee, Twin Cities PBS
Kaomi Lee, Twin Cities PBS
Leave your feedback
The National Farmers’ Bank in Owatonna, Minnesota, is one of the most significant architectural works in the country, part of the Prairie School of Design. Kaomi Lee of Twin Cities PBS went to see why this 1908 building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, continues to attract tourists from around the nation and the world. It’s part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: