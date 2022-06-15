Why a Minnesota bank building ranks among the nation’s most significant architecture

By —

Kaomi Lee, Twin Cities PBS

Audio

The National Farmers’ Bank in Owatonna, Minnesota, is one of the most significant architectural works in the country, part of the Prairie School of Design. Kaomi Lee of Twin Cities PBS went to see why this 1908 building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, continues to attract tourists from around the nation and the world. It’s part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

