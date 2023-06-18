Why a Native tribe in Arizona has drafted a roadmap to expedite border crossings

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
For members of dozens of Native American nations, crossing tribal lands often means crossing an international border. Christina Leza, associate professor of anthropology and Indigenous studies at Colorado College, and AP reporter Hallie Golden join John Yang to discuss the challenges members of these communities face and the current state of negotiations for new border crossing procedures.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more